FSU head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In our most recent round of Covid testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week,” Norvell said in a statement. “My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in-person head coaching duties until I am able to return. I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.”

Assistant coach Chris Thomsen will act as acting coach.

Norvell will now quarantine for 10 days and will miss the upcoming rivalry matchup with No. 17 Miami on Saturday (9/26).