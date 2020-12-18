FSU-Wake Forest game canceled due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that tomorrow’s Florida State at Wake Forest football game has been canceled. Earlier today, Florida State informed the conference office of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing resulting in Florida State having an insufficient number of available offensive linemen as outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations. The ACC Medical Advisory Group report is available on theACC.com (full report). As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Dec. 12, the ACC has played 85 of its 96 scheduled games (88.5 percent).