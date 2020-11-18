FSU QB ruled out for season

TigerNet Staff by

Florida State's injury woes continue this week.

FSU freshman QB Chubba Purdy, who started last week at NC State, was ruled out for the season with a collarbone injury.

The QB room had already thinned with former starter James Blackman leaving the team with intentions to transfer. Jordan Travis (concussion) has starting experience to step into place after returning to practice this week after missing last week's game.

If Travis can't go or goes down midgame versus Clemson, true freshman Tate Rodemaker (No. 25 pro-style QB in 2020 class by 247Sports Composite) is next in line.

Purdy was 15-of-23 for 181 yards and two TDs, also rushing for 54 yards in a 38-22 loss at NC State. Rodemaker connected on 3-of-5 throws for 19 yards with an interception in the game.