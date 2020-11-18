FSU QB ruled out for season
by - Wednesday, November 18, 2020 12:14 PM
Purdy is out for the season after the start last week. (ACC photo)
Purdy is out for the season after the start last week. (ACC photo)

Florida State's injury woes continue this week.

FSU freshman QB Chubba Purdy, who started last week at NC State, was ruled out for the season with a collarbone injury.

The QB room had already thinned with former starter James Blackman leaving the team with intentions to transfer. Jordan Travis (concussion) has starting experience to step into place after returning to practice this week after missing last week's game.

If Travis can't go or goes down midgame versus Clemson, true freshman Tate Rodemaker (No. 25 pro-style QB in 2020 class by 247Sports Composite) is next in line.

Purdy was 15-of-23 for 181 yards and two TDs, also rushing for 54 yards in a 38-22 loss at NC State. Rodemaker connected on 3-of-5 throws for 19 yards with an interception in the game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
FSU QB ruled out for season
FSU QB ruled out for season
Former Clemson DE placed on COVID-19/reserve list
Former Clemson DE placed on COVID-19/reserve list
Clemson commits see jump in 247Sports ranking update
Clemson commits see jump in 247Sports ranking update
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week