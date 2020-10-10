ESPN's College GameDay picks for Clemson-Miami
by - Saturday, October 10, 2020 12:01 PM
Kirk Herbstreit will be on the ABC call and didn't make a pick. (ACC photo)
The national showcase game this week is a top-10 showdown with No. 1 Clemson hosting No. 7 Miami for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC in Death Valley.

ESPN’s College GameDay was in town as well on Saturday and gave its expert picks for the crucial ACC matchup.

Desmond Howard: Clemson - I think Miami is better but not yet -- not tonight. Clemson in a close one just because of the conditions.

Celebrity guest picker Alex Rodriguez: Miami -- The boys are back and No. 1 goes down today. The Hurricanes are back.

David Pollack Clemson -- Too much firepower. Too high level of recruiting for too long.

Lee Corso: Clemson -- Miami has talent and will challenge the Tigers...Tigers (win).

Top Clemson News of the Week