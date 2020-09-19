ESPN's College GameDay makes revised Playoff predictions

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay made revised College Football Playoff projections with the Big Ten announcing a schedule on Saturday.

Kirk Herbstreit has Ohio State jumping in late October and joining a CFP with Clemson, Texas and Alabama.

Desmond Howard swapped out Cincinnati and has a group with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma State.

David Pollack knocked out Oklahoma with a four of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

Pat McAfee picked Clemson, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Georgia, while Lee Corso kept his four of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.