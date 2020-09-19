ESPN's College GameDay makes revised Playoff predictions
by - Saturday, September 19, 2020 11:29 AM
Clemson and Ohio State could meet again in December or January.
Clemson and Ohio State could meet again in December or January.

ESPN's College GameDay made revised College Football Playoff projections with the Big Ten announcing a schedule on Saturday.

Kirk Herbstreit has Ohio State jumping in late October and joining a CFP with Clemson, Texas and Alabama.

Desmond Howard swapped out Cincinnati and has a group with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma State.

David Pollack knocked out Oklahoma with a four of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

Pat McAfee picked Clemson, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Georgia, while Lee Corso kept his four of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

