ESPN's College GameDay makes revised Playoff predictions
Saturday, September 19, 2020 11:29 AM
ESPN's College GameDay made revised College Football Playoff projections with the Big Ten announcing a schedule on Saturday.
Kirk Herbstreit has Ohio State jumping in late October and joining a CFP with Clemson, Texas and Alabama.
Desmond Howard swapped out Cincinnati and has a group with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma State.
David Pollack knocked out Oklahoma with a four of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.
Pat McAfee picked Clemson, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Georgia, while Lee Corso kept his four of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.