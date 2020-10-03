|
ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-Virginia picks
Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:56 AM
ESPN's College GameDay weighed in with a quick set of picks for the Clemson-Virginia game.
The Cavaliers and Tigers will kick off around 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Clemson is a 28.5-point favorite currently. The Tigers are given a 97.3% chance to win by ESPN's FPI in the ACC title game rematch (a 62-17 win by Clemson last December).
ESPN College GameDay picks
Celebrity guest picker Omari Hardwick: Clemson
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
David Pollack: Clemson
Lee Corso: Clemson