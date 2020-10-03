ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-Virginia picks

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay weighed in with a quick set of picks for the Clemson-Virginia game.

The Cavaliers and Tigers will kick off around 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Clemson is a 28.5-point favorite currently. The Tigers are given a 97.3% chance to win by ESPN's FPI in the ACC title game rematch (a 62-17 win by Clemson last December).

ESPN College GameDay picks

Celebrity guest picker Omari Hardwick: Clemson

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

David Pollack: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson