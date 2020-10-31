|
ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-BC predictions
|Saturday, October 31, 2020 11:55 AM-
ESPN’s College GameDay got some picks in just before No. 1 Clemson and Boston College kicked off at noon on ABC.
After being as big as a 32-point favorite this week, the Tigers were down to a 27-point favorite at kickoff with the news of Trevor Lawrence being out after a positive COVID-19 test.
ESPN’s panel still likes the Tigers to come out on top:
Desmond Howard: Clemson
David Pollack: Clemson
Celebrity guest picker Trace McSorley: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
Lee Corso: Clemson
