ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-BC predictions

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN’s College GameDay got some picks in just before No. 1 Clemson and Boston College kicked off at noon on ABC.

After being as big as a 32-point favorite this week, the Tigers were down to a 27-point favorite at kickoff with the news of Trevor Lawrence being out after a positive COVID-19 test.

ESPN’s panel still likes the Tigers to come out on top:

Desmond Howard: Clemson

David Pollack: Clemson

Celebrity guest picker Trace McSorley: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson