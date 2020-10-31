ESPN's College GameDay going to Clemson-Notre Dame

TigerNet Staff by

A top-5 showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame will have some extra attention next week.

While the game will be broadcast on NBC (7:30 p.m. broadcast start Saturday), ESPN's College GameDay will be in town to cover the event.

The Fighting Irish are competing in ACC football league play for the first time and sit at 5-0 in conference action and 6-0 overall, while Clemson is undefeated through six ACC games and 7-0 on the season.

The game will be a first road start for Clemson freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei, with Trevor Lawrence sitting out due to COVID-19 protocol. Uiagalelei accounted for 367 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 comeback win on Saturday against Boston College.

Notre Dame won 31-13 at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

SOUTH BEND ... SEE YOU NEXT WEEK FOR A TOP-5 SHOWDOWN ?? @ClemsonFB | @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/SPeznDAI3h — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 1, 2020