ESPN's College GameDay going to Clemson-Notre Dame
by - Saturday, October 31, 2020 10:36 PM
GameDay also featured the Clemson-Wake Forest and Clemson-Miami games. (ACC photo)
GameDay also featured the Clemson-Wake Forest and Clemson-Miami games. (ACC photo)

A top-5 showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame will have some extra attention next week.

While the game will be broadcast on NBC (7:30 p.m. broadcast start Saturday), ESPN's College GameDay will be in town to cover the event.

The Fighting Irish are competing in ACC football league play for the first time and sit at 5-0 in conference action and 6-0 overall, while Clemson is undefeated through six ACC games and 7-0 on the season.

The game will be a first road start for Clemson freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei, with Trevor Lawrence sitting out due to COVID-19 protocol. Uiagalelei accounted for 367 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 comeback win on Saturday against Boston College.

Notre Dame won 31-13 at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Notre Dame game
Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Notre Dame game
Brian Kelly reacts to Trevor Lawrence missing Clemson-ND game
Brian Kelly reacts to Trevor Lawrence missing Clemson-ND game
Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message after Clemson's win over BC
Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message after Clemson's win over BC
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week