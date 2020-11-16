ESPN's Bomani Jones rips Gamecock fans for unrealistic expectations

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

South Carolina fired their head coach Will Muschamp on Sunday night with a parting gift of over $13 million as part of a buy-out in his contract.

Gamecock fans are hoping for a home run hire for their next coach with names like Hugh Freeze, Billy Napier, and Steve Sarkisian suggested on message boards.

ESPN's Bomani Jones believes that South Carolina is a much lower tier program compared to in-state rival Clemson regardless of their next coach.

Here is a conversation he had with a few Gamecock fans on social media trying to lessen their expectations.

"Clemson has always been better than South Carolina -- PLEASE say the south, cuz you know good and f'n well Carolina isn't y'all," Jones replied. "Save for a run with spurrier, Clemson's been kicking your as$%& for 50 years."

Jones believes that legendary coaches like Steve Spurrier can get it done at South Carolina only in the short term.

"Spurrier showed you that SPURRIER could win double-digit games in a period when the state produced Jadeveon Clowney and Marcus Lattimore," he said. "This is how programs like South Carolina get it messed up. You trick yourselves into thinking those things weren't anomalous."

He added that Hall of Fame coaches like Spurrier aren't lining up to coach the Gamecocks.

"Do you not realize how rare Spurrier is? And how rare it is to find someone as accomplished as he was who would actually coach South Carolina?"

Tough talk from Jones to Gamecock fans as they try to get excited again for their 2021 football season and beyond.

