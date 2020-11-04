ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
by - Wednesday, November 4, 2020 1:39 PM
Lawrence will watch a big game from the sidelines this week due to COVID-19 protocol. (ACC photo)
Lawrence will watch a big game from the sidelines this week due to COVID-19 protocol. (ACC photo)

Trevor Lawrence has other concerns on his mind at this point, but one week out versus Boston College and at least one ahead at No. 4 Notre Dame meant a change at the top of the Heisman betting odds this week.

Alabama QB Mac Jones led the way in Monday's odds (5/4), with Ohio State's Justin Fields next (3/2) and Lawrence next (5/2).

Coinciding with those trends, Lawrence lost eight of his 14 first-place votes on ESPN's Heisman Watch this week, where Jones surged to the lead and Fields is third -- and USA TODAY has the same top-3.

A voter in ESPN's Heisman Watch, longtime ACC and college football writer Andrea Adelson, wasn't pleased with many of her colleagues switching votes so easily.

"I'm not quite sure what voters are thinking right now. I refuse to penalize Trevor Lawrence because he missed a game for testing positive for the coronavirus," Adelson said, who hopes the award will reward the most outstanding player this season. "I'm not sure how one week off all of a sudden started changing everybody's minds about who Trevor Lawrence is as a quarterback. Nothing about last week made me suddenly think, 'You know what? Trevor Lawrence isn't the best player in the country anymore because he did not play.'"

Minimum two starts, Lawrence (91.3) grades a touch below the other two main contenders according to Pro Football Focus, Jones (93.8) and Fields (92), and seventh nationally.

With a big national showcase ahead, Travis Etienne has longer betting odds (50/1) but sits in fourth among ESPN's panel of Heisman trackers.

"There's been some great, great running backs come through Clemson, and also through this league," Swinney's words were noted in ESPN's Heisman Watch. "I'm just proud of Travis and just his total development. He's such a complete player now and he was a one-dimensional player when he first got here, and now he's a Swiss Army knife. He can do it all."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
LOOK: Unique Clemson Ring Plaque
LOOK: Unique Clemson Ring Plaque
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 impact on program
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 impact on program
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 vintigers81
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Unfortunately, Heisman voters aren't nearly as logical
 BengalBilly
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 clemson2003®
spacer Just wish Heisman was voted after post season play.
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: Just wish Heisman was voted after post season play.
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Just wish Heisman was voted after post season play.
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer It’s always been that way and more so many years ago.***
 josephg®
spacer She’s baffled by a club of college football alum being
 Ucel74
spacer Re: She’s baffled by a club of college football alum being
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer LOL.***
 josephg®
spacer Re: She’s baffled by a club of college football alum being
 NoHat
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 crawdad64
spacer Seems she’s not aware he’s out against ND. One game out
 josephg®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 Boat Drinks®
spacer If it's supposed to be the most outstanding player!
 HillRockTiger
spacer Re: If it's supposed to be the most outstanding player!
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 tigered1®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 tigered1®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 tigered1®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 tigered1®
spacer Re: TNET: ESPN writer baffled by Trevor Lawrence losing Heisman steam
 Medic
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week