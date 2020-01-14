ESPN says Clemson is the 'team to beat' in early 2020 rankings

ESPN released its 'Way too Early' rankings early Tuesday and Clemson was No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama and LSU.

"Even after it fell to LSU, its first defeat in the past 30 games, Clemson is the team to beat in 2020," ESPN's Mark Schlabach writes. "The Tigers bring back Lawrence for a third season, along with receiver Justyn Ross and potentially Amari Rodgers. A handful of juniors could leave early, including linebacker Isaiah Simmons and receiver Tee Higgins, who are projected to be first-round picks. Tailback Travis Etienne, Rodgers and cornerback A.J. Terrell also are considered potential early departures."

They project seven returning starters on offense and defense to go with both kickers.