ESPN report: Deshaun Watson may have played last snap with Texans
by - 2021 Jan 17, Sun 17:31
Watson is frustrated with Houston according to just about any NFL reporter you can find. (USA TODAY Sports-Thomas Shea)
Things appear to be escalating between the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson according to a multi-sourced report from ESPN Sunday.

Watson's issues with the organization have been aired to a number of reporters lately -- ranging from promises not being kept over his role in Houston's general manager search to perceived organizational insensitivity to social justice issues -- and ESPN's Chris Mortensen outlined Miami as a destination Watson would waive a no-trade clause for.

This Sunday's report cited "multiple people in and around the Houston Texans organization" who believe Watson's days with the Texans are done. ESPN Texans reporter Sarah Barshop said in the same story that the Texans have had "internal conversations about possible trade partners" and the future for their QB position.

Watson signed a four-year and $156 million extension in September to make him the highest-paid player in the league during that span.

