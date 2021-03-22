ESPN rates Trevor Lawrence among best all-time recruits in site history

ESPN has been ranking the top prospects in their evaluations for 15 years and Trevor Lawrence has his name among the best in that group. Lawrence was rated the No. 2 prospect out of the 2018 class by ESPN -- behind Georgia-then-Ohio State QB Justin Fields -- and the site says he was the top player ever in that particular ranking ($). Lawrence leads a group including Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones, Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin, Michigan cornerback Jabrill Peppers and Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o. ESPN's Craig Haubert says Lawrence would get the top spot in the '18 class with an ESPN redo.

"It's possible to make the argument that no freshman quarterback over the past 15 years has made a smoother transition from high school to college than Lawrence did, having won the national championship in his first season with the Tigers," Haubert said. "The same argument could be made that if you re-ranked the top overall prospects over the past 15 classes that Lawrence would be No. 1 overall. He could not have been more as advertised physically and will surely be the top player chosen in this year's NFL draft."