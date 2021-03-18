ESPN projects Clemson chances in 64-team football Playoff

TigerNet Staff by

It's bracket season and ESPN projected this week how a college football 64-team tournament would turn out. ESPN's Chris Low seeded college football teams 1-through-64 with seeds largely based on ESPN's preseason SP+ rankings, rendering the 2021 one-seeds as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The projected first-round matchup is all-ACC with Florida State as a 16-seed and the Tigers winning by four touchdowns. Round two stays in-state with a close battle against 9-seed Coastal Carolina (34-31 Clemson) before topping 5-seed Utah (35-17), 6-seed Texas (27-20) and 2-seed Georgia (28-23) ahead of a national title matchup with Alabama. In this exercise, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide come out on top, 30-24.

"The Tigers, brimming with future NFL talent on their defensive line, shut down the Crimson Tide's running game for much of the game," Low writes. "But Young has a clean pocket in the second half and opens up things with the passing game, giving Saban his seventh national title at Alabama. But the worst news for the rest of the college football world comes after the game when Saban announces that he's going to coach at least seven more years."