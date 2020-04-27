ESPN apologizes for NFL graphic about Tee Higgins' mother
ESPN had its highest rating ever in an NFL Draft as their 3-day 2020 draft coverage had more than 55 million total viewers.

However, it didn't come without some scrutiny as many viewers were confused about why ESPN was sensationalizing so many family tragedies during their telecasts.

Players work and grind their entire lives to get the opportunity to be selected in the NFL Draft, and they probably don't want to re-live their family tragedies as part of their special moment.

One of the players that was impacted by ESPN's odd coverage was former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins took the family coverage in stride as he is very proud of his mom's hard work in overcoming her addiction.

"I'm proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister!" he posted on Twitter. "I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter."

ESPN got enough backlash from their 'tragedy' coverage with Higgins and other players that they had to apologize.

The Higgins graphic "should not have aired," ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said in a statement.

"It was a mistake, and we apologize for it," he said via the Washington Post. "We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they've had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context."

Twitter had more reactions to ESPN's coverage of the draft regarding personal family matters:

