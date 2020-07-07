ESPN analysts say Hunter Renfrow is 'sleeper' in fantasy football this season

Hunter Renfrow is set for his second year at the pro level in a new city on the same team with the Las Vegas Raiders. Multiple ESPN fantasy game experts say he's one to watch for in fantasy football this year as a sleeper* pick. "It took awhile for the Raiders to rely on him," ESPN's Eric Karabell said, "but Renfrow started breaking out midway through his rookie campaign, and closed strongly with a pair of 100-yard receiving games, each featuring a touchdown catch. Those playing in PPR formats (points per reception) need to be aware of an emerging slot option that gets the job done with quickness and route-running over blinding speed. A 75-catch, 1,000-yard season is hardly out of the question, and hardly matches up with his draft-day value." Despite missing time with a punctured lung and broken rib last season, Renfrow tallied 49 catches for 605 yards and four TDs.

He was the top-rated Clemson rookie last season and No. 6 overall by Pro Football Focus' analysis.

"He earned the NFL's sixth-best receiving grade on quick passes of 2.0 seconds or less," PFF analyzed, "and he generated the league's second-best passer rating (136.4) on those same throws.

"While the Raiders failed to make the postseason (in 2019), it’s clear they have one of the NFL's rising slot receivers in Hunter Renfrow."

(*Defined as a player who will far surpass his average draft position (ADP) in standard ESPN leagues for the 2020 season).