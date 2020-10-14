ESPN analysts argue if Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow aren't "even close" in potential
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Some analysts are higher than others on Trevor Lawrence right now. (ACC photo)
Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum says the last three NFL draft No. 1 picks -- all QBs in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow -- all pale in comparison to what Trevor Lawrence will bring to that level of football.

Tannebaum posted the idea that they "aren't even close" to Lawrence on social media Tuesday and defended it on ESPN's 'Get Up' Wednesday morning.

"It starts with his size. He has prototypical height, weight and speed. He really reminds me of Vinny Testaverde when you see him up close and personal," the former Jets and Dolphins executive said of the Heisman frontrunner. "He can make all the throws -- and athletically, if he stopped playing college football today -- he would have more rushing touchdowns than Kyler Murray and we think of Kyler Murray as this very athletic quarterback. Trevor Lawrence is a really good athlete...

"By the way, all those three transferred and he's been the guy since day one."

College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard wasn't fully on board with the idea.

"I do believe he's better than Kyler Murray. He was more of athlete and he (Lawrence) is a better quarterback," Howard said. "I would also agree that he's better than what Baker Mayfield was at this point in his collegiate career because of all the throws and the way he can process information. He's further ahead than Baker Mayfield no doubt. But Joe Burrow? That's stepping over the line, Mike T. Joe Burrow was head and shoulders the best quarterback we've seen at this level, and don't forget, they went head-to-head in the national championship game and I don't know -- maybe you forgot the way Trevor Lawrence played in that game. He wasn't a guy you'd say is better than Joe Burrow with all of the weapons he had at his disposal in that game too. As a matter of fact, he had Travis Etienne, and after the Miami game, if we had to vote for Heisman candidates right now -- I would contend that Travis Etienne would get more first-place votes right now than Trevor Lawrence."

Former LSU player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark was predictably not with the idea either.

"I understand why Mike T. would be so excited about his physical measurables," Clark said. "If it's about what you see on the field and you want to talk about the Miami game, what he did in the Miami game was lead the league in throwing screens to very talented players. Do I think he has some of the measurables that can make him a star? Absolutely. But we're kind of ignoring the production...I think the kid is super-talented too. But if you want to pump the brakes on Joe Burrow, you better drive a Flintstone car and put down both of your feet into the cement when you're talking about Trevor Lawrence because he hasn't proved half of what Joe Burrow did last year."

Both QBs led teams to the first 15-0 national-championship campaigns in their respective schools' history. Burrow set FBS records for passing touchdowns (60) and touchdowns responsible for (65) and the SEC single-season passing record (5,671). Clemson is now 33-1 in games Lawrence has played and 29-1 in games he has started.

