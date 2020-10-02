ESPN analyst says Trevor Lawrence should consider staying at Clemson if Jets have No. 1
by - Friday, October 2, 2020 1:07 PM
Lawrence has his plan but would a future with the Jets alter it?
Lawrence has his plan but would a future with the Jets alter it?

The New York Jets are 0-4 and in the lead for the #TankForTrevor sweepstakes with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lifelong Jets fan and ESPN personality Mike Greenberg stated his case for Lawrence staying in school because of just that.

"In all honesty, if I were Trevor Lawrence and Jets have the first pick in the draft -- you would have to think long and hard about staying at Clemson another year," Greenberg said on ESPN Friday morning. "I believe Peyton Manning did that and I will always believe he might have come out of Tennessee a year earlier if the Jets didn't have the first pick that year and if I'm Trevor Lawrence -- I would have to think long and hard about that because the Jets are a trainwreck and there isn't any obvious reason for it getting better any time soon."

Lawrence stated in an ESPN interview preseason that his plan is to graduate in December and move on from college. He is a universally-projected top pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

