ESPN analyst on why Dabo Swinney won't leave Clemson for Alabama

by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:38 PM
Nick Saban won't coach forever.

Eventually, there will be a replacement for him in Tuscaloosa and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's name is obviously a popular choice for media speculation and Crimson Tide fans.

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy doesn't think that Swinney and the current iteration of Alabama football is a great fit.

"He's built his own program in his own image. Going to Alabama, he'd be forced to adopt the mentality that comes with coaching and playing at Alabama," McElroy said in an interview with 'The Spun.' "Alabama Football is all-business, coupled with a sense of superiority. That's not really Dabo. He's a former walk-on that considers himself an underdog with a chip on his shoulder.

"However, if I were him, I'd always leave the possibility of me leaving open for leverage purposes. Cha-Ching."

Finally, there is something that I agree with McElroy on as Swinney is truly a perfect fit at Clemson.

