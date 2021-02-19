ESPN analyst not sold on Trevor Lawrence as a "can't miss" prospect

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the more elite signal-callers to enter an NFL draft in a long time. His combination of size, arm strength, speed, and mental toughness make him much different than the majority of quarterbacks around his age. Just about everyone is sold on Lawrence being the total package as a quarterback except ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. “It’s not that I don’t think Trevor Lawrence is a good quarterback,” Clark said on ESPN's Get Up. “I just don’t think he’s a savior. I don’t necessarily think he’s a can’t miss, All-Pro, Hall of Fame level quarterback.” Clark was not impressed with Lawrence losing in recent playoff games against two elite teams.

“I cannot get out of my mind Trevor Lawrence walking into the stadium and facing Joe Burrow and being totally out-played. And then I can’t get out of my mind the next year him doing the same thing against Justin Fields. When you are a generational talent, you are a can't miss prospect, when you are playing with people like you, it shows.”

He went on to say that former Tiger Deshaun Watson was the best player on the field during two championship games against Alabama while Lawrence wasn't as outstanding individually during his playoff chances.

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller furthered the conversation about pumping the brakes on Lawrence's ability.

“The more you talk to evaluators around the NFL, they’ll tell you, ‘Let’s pump the brakes on this Trevor Lawrence kid.’ While he has been anointed the past three years as the future and savior of football, Zach Wilson, a lot like Joe Burrow, had that ascension in his final year.”

.@nfldraftscout and @realrclark25 aren't sold on Trevor Lawrence



"I cannot get out of my mind Trevor Lawrence ... facing Joe Burrow and being totally out-played. And then I can't get out of my mind the next year doing the same thing against Justin Fields." pic.twitter.com/reFSRQmIyz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 19, 2021