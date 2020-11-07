ESPN College GameDay visits South Bend for Clemson-ND

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its ninth road show of the 2020 season, originating from South Bend, Ind., ahead of a matchup between two undefeated teams as No. 4 Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Clemson. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will air on ESPN and ESPNU as it does each Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso joining the show live from his home. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit and Taylor will join Chris Fowler for the call of ABC’s Saturday Night Football featuring Stanford at No. 12 Oregon, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

Blood Brothers – Stanford head coach David Shaw was told that his brother wouldn’t survive a rare form of skin cancer. In a story he has never told before, Shaw details the days in between two Pac-12 games in 2018, when he helped to save his brother’s life. Reporter: Andrea Adelson (Preview)

The State of Michigan – Fairly or unfairly, Jim Harbaugh once was hailed not only as a Victor, but as a savior of Michigan football. But in this, his sixth season as the Wolverines head coach, Harbaugh’s critics openly ask: Is he still the right man for the job? Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Coaches Corner: Head coaches Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Herm Edwards (Arizona State) to join the show

College Football Playoff discussion: The GameDay crew discuss the potential CFP standings just two weeks from the first Top 25 rankings reveal on Nov. 24

Kedon Slovis conversation: The USC quarterback discusses returning to the field as Pac-12 play kicks off with Maria Taylor

Corso Facts

Corso is 6-4 when picking Notre Dame with his headgear pick

He is 10-5 when picking against Notre Dame

He’s won five of the last six times he’s picked against Notre Dame

The 15 times Corso has picked against Notre Dame represents the second-most number of times Lee has picked against a team (Oklahoma – 19)

Corso has picked Clemson 12 times and is 10-2 with those headgear picks, including nine straight wins

He has picked against Clemson 12 times and is 5-7 with those 12 picks

He picked against the Tigers in both the CFP Semifinal vs Ohio State and CFP Championship vs. LSU

Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is GameDay’s 10th trip to South Bend, and nearly 27 years to the day of the first GameDay show (November 13, 1993) featuring Florida State at Notre Dame

The Irish are 5-4 with GameDay in town and he has picked Notre Dame twice in five headgear picks in South Bend

This is the 18thtime since the start of the 2015 season Clemson has played at the site of College GameDay – the most appearances for any team

Clemson hasn’t lost a regular season game with GameDay in attendance since the 2013 Florida State game

This is the 27th on-campus top-4 matchup GameDay has attended. Home teams are 18-8 in the previous 26, including Alabama’s win over Georgia a few weeks ago.