ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Virginia Tech

The orange britches will be on and No. 3-ranked Clemson will be playing at Virginia Tech Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC) for a spot in the ACC title game and a rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew were in the Palmetto State at Coastal Carolina and offered their picks on the matchup Saturday morning:

Dustin Johnson: Clemson - I grew in Columbia so I've always been a Gamecock fan -- but I hate to do it, but I have to pick Clemson. I think they're pretty good and they get to the championship.

Desmond Howard: Clemson - I like Clemson too. They'll come in with an attitude and it's simply a manner of our Joes are better than your Joes.

David Pollack: Clemson - I just hope for the broadcast's sake and Kirk (Herbstreit) and Chris (Fowler) that this game stays competitive. I don't see it being very competitive.

Lee Corso: Clemson - I'm sorry Kirk. Clemson is a 22-point favorite and they will have that in the first half. Clemson big. Really big.

Kirk Herbstreit is on the TV call and didn't pick the game.