ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Virginia Tech
by - 2020 Dec 5, Sat 12:02
GameDay has featured three Clemson games this year but they were in Conway, SC Saturday. (ACC photo)
GameDay has featured three Clemson games this year but they were in Conway, SC Saturday. (ACC photo)

The orange britches will be on and No. 3-ranked Clemson will be playing at Virginia Tech Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC) for a spot in the ACC title game and a rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew were in the Palmetto State at Coastal Carolina and offered their picks on the matchup Saturday morning:

Dustin Johnson: Clemson - I grew in Columbia so I've always been a Gamecock fan -- but I hate to do it, but I have to pick Clemson. I think they're pretty good and they get to the championship.

Desmond Howard: Clemson - I like Clemson too. They'll come in with an attitude and it's simply a manner of our Joes are better than your Joes.

David Pollack: Clemson - I just hope for the broadcast's sake and Kirk (Herbstreit) and Chris (Fowler) that this game stays competitive. I don't see it being very competitive.

Lee Corso: Clemson - I'm sorry Kirk. Clemson is a 22-point favorite and they will have that in the first half. Clemson big. Really big.

Kirk Herbstreit is on the TV call and didn't pick the game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2021 QB announces preferred walk-on Clemson offer
2021 QB announces preferred walk-on Clemson offer
President Clements takes his name out of running for ACC commissioner
President Clements takes his name out of running for ACC commissioner
Clemson athletics reports latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Clemson athletics reports latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week