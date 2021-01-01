ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Ohio State Playoff semifinal
by - 2021 Jan 1, Fri 12:03
College GameDay has been a staple at Clemson games this season, making five total appearances on site. (ACC photo)
College GameDay has been a staple at Clemson games this season, making five total appearances on site. (ACC photo)

A National Championship spot is on the line between No. 2 Clemson (10-1) and No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) in the primetime ESPN broadcast in New Orleans tonight (8:20 p.m. scheduled kickoff).

ESPN’s College GameDay show was on site at the Sugar Bowl and offered its picks:

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica: Clemson (also taking Tigers with the spread -7)

Desmond Howard Clemson - I was leaning Ohio State, but Bear made a great point -- Clemson has heard the story about, 'Yeah, well the best team didn't win' (last year). They're going to be motivated too.

David Pollack Clemson - I'm going with the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence. The ability he has to run the football and make big plays.

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit, who is off-site due to a positive COVID-19 test, is on the broadcast and didn't offer a prediction.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: Buckeyes starting lineman out for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
Report: Buckeyes starting lineman out for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on athletic program
Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on athletic program
WATCH: Clemson official hype video for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
WATCH: Clemson official hype video for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week