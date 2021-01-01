ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Ohio State Playoff semifinal

TigerNet Staff by

A National Championship spot is on the line between No. 2 Clemson (10-1) and No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) in the primetime ESPN broadcast in New Orleans tonight (8:20 p.m. scheduled kickoff). ESPN’s College GameDay show was on site at the Sugar Bowl and offered its picks: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica: Clemson (also taking Tigers with the spread -7) Desmond Howard Clemson - I was leaning Ohio State, but Bear made a great point -- Clemson has heard the story about, 'Yeah, well the best team didn't win' (last year). They're going to be motivated too. David Pollack Clemson - I'm going with the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence. The ability he has to run the football and make big plays.

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit, who is off-site due to a positive COVID-19 test, is on the broadcast and didn't offer a prediction.