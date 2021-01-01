|
ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Ohio State Playoff semifinal
|2021 Jan 1, Fri 12:03-
A National Championship spot is on the line between No. 2 Clemson (10-1) and No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) in the primetime ESPN broadcast in New Orleans tonight (8:20 p.m. scheduled kickoff).
ESPN’s College GameDay show was on site at the Sugar Bowl and offered its picks: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica: Clemson (also taking Tigers with the spread -7) Desmond Howard Clemson - I was leaning Ohio State, but Bear made a great point -- Clemson has heard the story about, 'Yeah, well the best team didn't win' (last year). They're going to be motivated too. David Pollack Clemson - I'm going with the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence. The ability he has to run the football and make big plays.
ESPN’s College GameDay show was on site at the Sugar Bowl and offered its picks:
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica: Clemson (also taking Tigers with the spread -7)
Desmond Howard Clemson - I was leaning Ohio State, but Bear made a great point -- Clemson has heard the story about, 'Yeah, well the best team didn't win' (last year). They're going to be motivated too.
David Pollack Clemson - I'm going with the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence. The ability he has to run the football and make big plays.
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit, who is off-site due to a positive COVID-19 test, is on the broadcast and didn't offer a prediction.