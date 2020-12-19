|
ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship
|2020 Dec 19, Sat 12:00-
The game of the day is in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and ESPN’s College GameDay was on hand to hype up the 4 p.m. broadcast start some more.
The crew offered their picks and analysis: Desmond Howard: Clemson - Very difficult to beat the same team twice in one year. I've got Clemson in a game closer than the experts think. Celebrity guest picker Joel McHale: Clemson David Pollack: Clemson - Just Trevor Lawrence, his experience. Getting (James) Skalski back too. I just think it's a big deal. I will take Clemson. Lee Corso: Clemson
The crew offered their picks and analysis:
Desmond Howard: Clemson - Very difficult to beat the same team twice in one year. I've got Clemson in a game closer than the experts think.
Celebrity guest picker Joel McHale: Clemson
David Pollack: Clemson - Just Trevor Lawrence, his experience. Getting (James) Skalski back too. I just think it's a big deal. I will take Clemson.
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit is on the call for the broadcast and therefore didn’t make a pick.
Coming up next on @CollegeGameDay... pic.twitter.com/0cpuS7VYW1— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2020
Coach picked Notre Dame over Clemson earlier this season, but he's taking the Tigers to take home their sixth straight ACC title ?? pic.twitter.com/tToSAmgJAu— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2020
Dabo’s got his championship suit and tie on ??— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2020
He dives into what will decide the ACC championship ?? pic.twitter.com/SahWhoCNp4