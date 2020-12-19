ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship
by - 2020 Dec 19, Sat 12:00
GameDay has appeared at four Clemson games this year. (ACC photo)
The game of the day is in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and ESPN’s College GameDay was on hand to hype up the 4 p.m. broadcast start some more.

The crew offered their picks and analysis:

Desmond Howard: Clemson - Very difficult to beat the same team twice in one year. I've got Clemson in a game closer than the experts think.

Celebrity guest picker Joel McHale: Clemson

David Pollack: Clemson - Just Trevor Lawrence, his experience. Getting (James) Skalski back too. I just think it's a big deal. I will take Clemson.

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit is on the call for the broadcast and therefore didn’t make a pick.

