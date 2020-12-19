ESPN College GameDay predicts Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship

TigerNet Staff

The game of the day is in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and ESPN’s College GameDay was on hand to hype up the 4 p.m. broadcast start some more. The crew offered their picks and analysis: Desmond Howard: Clemson - Very difficult to beat the same team twice in one year. I've got Clemson in a game closer than the experts think. Celebrity guest picker Joel McHale: Clemson David Pollack: Clemson - Just Trevor Lawrence, his experience. Getting (James) Skalski back too. I just think it's a big deal. I will take Clemson. Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit is on the call for the broadcast and therefore didn’t make a pick.

