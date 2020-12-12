ESPN College GameDay going to Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship

The No. 2-ranked Fighting Irish (10-0) and No. 3 Tigers (9-1) will vie for the ACC Championship in a 4 p.m. broadcast start on ABC Dec. 19 in Bank of America Stadium.

Notre Dame won the first round in South Bend, Indiana, 47-40 in double overtime against a Clemson team missing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and several key players on defense.

After opening at 7.5 points, Clemson is currently an 11-point favorite to get revenge and clinch a Playoff spot.

The franchise ESPN show (9 a.m.-noon) has been at a Clemson game three times this season already.