ESPN College GameDay going to Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship
by - 2020 Dec 12, Sat 12:35
Clemson has had the featured ESPN show three times at its games this season. (ACC photo)
Clemson has had the featured ESPN show three times at its games this season. (ACC photo)

Clemson and Notre Dame will again host ESPN's College GameDay -- this time in Charlotte.

The No. 2-ranked Fighting Irish (10-0) and No. 3 Tigers (9-1) will vie for the ACC Championship in a 4 p.m. broadcast start on ABC Dec. 19 in Bank of America Stadium.

Notre Dame won the first round in South Bend, Indiana, 47-40 in double overtime against a Clemson team missing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and several key players on defense.

After opening at 7.5 points, Clemson is currently an 11-point favorite to get revenge and clinch a Playoff spot.

The franchise ESPN show (9 a.m.-noon) has been at a Clemson game three times this season already.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Georgia Tech-Miami game canceled
Georgia Tech-Miami game canceled
Top in-state LHP commits to Clemson
Top in-state LHP commits to Clemson
Clemson reports latest on COVID-19 in athletic program
Clemson reports latest on COVID-19 in athletic program
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week