EA Sports working on new college football game
by - 2021 Feb 2, Tue 12:05
(Pic via EA Sports)
A college football game is coming back from EA Sports, according to the company and an ESPN report confirming that.

The last NCAA Football game was NCAA Football 14 and this one will be called "EA Sports College Football."

The game series was nixed after 2013 due to lack of compensation for player likeness and EA Sports and the NCAA not being able to come to an agreement over that.

EA's Darryl Holt told ESPN that the game will not be back in 2021 and the return date is still to be determined, with some more factors to work out:

"For now, EA Sports is planning to move forward without rosters that include the names, images or likenesses of real college players. Current NCAA rules prohibit athletes from selling their NIL rights while in college.

"However, those rules are likely to be changed at some point in the coming year -- either by the NCAA, state legislatures or Congress. It's not yet clear if the evolving rules will allow for the kind of group licensing arrangements that would be needed for EA Sports to negotiate with athletes to use their names in the game."

