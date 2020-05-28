Dexter Lawrence donates PPE to hometown nursing home
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:30 AM
The Lawrence family helping out their hometown
The Lawrence family helping out their hometown

'Big Dex' with the big heart.

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is trying to do his part in helping his hometown of Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Lawrence donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Brookdale Senior Living, and his mother was able to hand out the PPE to the facility while he is away.

"He (Dexter) just doesn't forget where he comes from," said Parker in the following WRAL video. "It excites me. He knows that this community supported him in his football career during middle school and high school, and he is still thinking of his community."

Lawrence matched a donation from the PFPMA.

Best Clemson News of the Week