Dexter Lawrence donates PPE to hometown nursing home

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is trying to do his part in helping his hometown of Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Lawrence donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Brookdale Senior Living, and his mother was able to hand out the PPE to the facility while he is away.

"He (Dexter) just doesn't forget where he comes from," said Parker in the following WRAL video. "It excites me. He knows that this community supported him in his football career during middle school and high school, and he is still thinking of his community."

Lawrence matched a donation from the PFPMA.