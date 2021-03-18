Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 17, Wed 10:33
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting sued by a female masseuse that was shared by her lawyer on social media Tuesday.

“Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson," attorney Tony Buzbee of the Buzbee Law Firm posted on Instagram. "Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so. This case we filed against Watson isn’t about money – it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped.”

Watson responded to the claim that he has never mistreated any woman and just wants to clear his name.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer,” Watson posted on Twitter, “I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has been apparently filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

The Texans released the following statement on the lawsuit with Watson.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night. This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

