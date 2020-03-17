BREAKING

Deshaun Watson posts heartfelt message to DeAndre Hopkins
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:28 AM
Watson and Hopkins were a dynamic duo for the Texans (Ron Chenoy - USA Today Sports)
Watson and Hopkins were a dynamic duo for the Texans (Ron Chenoy - USA Today Sports)

It was fun while it lasted.

Former Clemson stars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins were able to play football together as members of the Houston Texans the last three seasons.

The NFL is a business, so things change rapidly as Hopkins was traded off to Arizona (F trade for Texans) in the very early stages of free agency.

Hopkins posted a special message to the Houston community after he heard the trade news on Monday.

“The Texan’s organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well, and my teammates served me well,” he tweeted. “The city of Houston will forever be loved. Now it’s time to bring a championship to AZ!! HOP OUT!!!”

Watson understands that it was a special time to be able to play with one of his best friends.

“Man, this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career,” Watson posted on social media. “Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more, I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam!”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson extends closure, postpones commencement
Clemson extends closure, postpones commencement
City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday
City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday
Former Clemson LB signs with Browns
Former Clemson LB signs with Browns
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week