Deshaun Watson posts heartfelt message to DeAndre Hopkins

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It was fun while it lasted. Former Clemson stars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins were able to play football together as members of the Houston Texans the last three seasons. The NFL is a business, so things change rapidly as Hopkins was traded off to Arizona (F trade for Texans) in the very early stages of free agency. Hopkins posted a special message to the Houston community after he heard the trade news on Monday. “The Texan’s organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well, and my teammates served me well,” he tweeted. “The city of Houston will forever be loved. Now it’s time to bring a championship to AZ!! HOP OUT!!!” Watson understands that it was a special time to be able to play with one of his best friends. “Man, this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career,” Watson posted on social media. “Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more, I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam!” Mood???? pic.twitter.com/H25PryMKzE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 16, 2020 Man this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam! @DeAndreHopkins — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 17, 2020 The Texan’s organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well and my teammates served me well. The city of Houston will forever be loved. Now it’s time to bring a championship to AZ!! HOP OUT!!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 17, 2020