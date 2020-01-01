Deshaun Watson picking the 'real Tigers' in title game

Watson is pulling for his former school, where he helped lead to the epic last-second 35-31 National Championship win in 2016.

“I’m riding with the real tigers,” Watson told reporters on Tuesday during media availability.

“I’m riding with my Tigers, and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “We’re going to be ready for that moment. We’ve been there multiple times. Those guys know that the opportunities don’t come every year, and they got another opportunity to be back to back and go 15-0 again. So, those guys will be ready, and it’ll be fun to watch.”

Glad that Watson picked Clemson as that would have been very awkward if he had picked LSU (-5.5).