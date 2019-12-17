Deshaun Watson named CFB Athlete of the Decade
Watson is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL now

DW4 receives another prestigious honor.

The Sporting News has named former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson as their athlete of the decade on Tuesday.

In 2016, Watson completed 388 passes out of 579 attempts for 4593 yards and 41 passing touchdowns with 17 interceptions for an adjusted QBR of 84.9.

He was the first quarterback in FBS history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

For his collegiate career, he passed for 9,201 yards with 83 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. On the ground, Watson had 1,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He was also one of just five quarterbacks to have more than 5,000 yards of offense in multiple seasons.

