Deshaun Watson helps feed over 10,000 people in his hometown
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 22, Mon 10:03
Watson helping out his hometown with some meals (Photo: DW4 Foundation)
Watson helping out his hometown with some meals (Photo: DW4 Foundation)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has made headlines this offseason requesting a trade to play quarterback elsewhere.

It's a huge national story because of the drama anytime a relationship ends or breaks down between a player and team. And the fact that almost every organization and NFL fanbase would love for Watson to be on their team.

However, regardless of where Watson will be playing football in 2021, he honestly never forgets his roots and where he was raised.

On Sunday, Watson fed over 10,000 people in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia, through his charitable foundation.

The foundation supports education, health, housing, and other charitable causes.

Great job by Watson on giving back to his hometown that has supported him so much over the years.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Brownell updates latest on Tigers returning to action
Brownell updates latest on Tigers returning to action
Deshaun Watson helps feed over 10,000 people in his hometown
Deshaun Watson helps feed over 10,000 people in his hometown
Clemson offers 4-star Missouri defender
Clemson offers 4-star Missouri defender
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week