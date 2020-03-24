Deshaun Watson gives back to hometown first responders working during outbreak
Deshaun Watson is no stranger to giving back to the community and this time he's helping out his hometown during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gainesville, Georgia residents took to social media to recognize Watson's efforts in helping local first responders, doctors and nurses.

"This humble, respectful, confident young man would never toot his own horn," a Gainesville area resident posted on Facebook. "We have touted him for years as one of our Hometown Heroes. Today he is feeding all the First Responders in the City & County, and also some Nurses at the hospital. God bless this man’s health & career."

According to another Gainesville-area social media post, Watson is partnering with a local restaurant to feed 150 first responders, doctors and nurses throughout the week.

Among Watson's previous charitable efforts was donating his first NFL game check to stadium workers in Houston shortly after a hurricane impacted the area.

