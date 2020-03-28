Deshaun Watson donates hundreds of meals to Houston workers
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, March 28, 2020 10:27 AM
Deshaun Watson is trying to help out his community as best he can during this difficult time.

Watson donated money this week to feed hundreds of hospitality workers in Houston for the next 1-2 weeks that had lost their jobs or had a significant financial strain during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through his foundation, Watson donated to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program that is working with a relief center at Riel Restaurant that is producing 250-300 free meals a day.

"Every dollar counts, and we're extremely grateful for Deshaun's donation," Riel owner Ryan Lachaine said in a press release. "We could all use something to smile about right now. He's putting food on the table for a lot in Houston who need it."

Watson has also been providing lunch and dinner meals for nurses at Ben Taub Hospital.

Great job by Watson on his work this week helping out his community in Houston and also feeding some first-responders in his hometown in Gainesville.

