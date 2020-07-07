Deshaun Watson authors leadership book 'Pass it on'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson's GOAT is now an author. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has wrote his first book, called "Pass it on" -- Work Hard, Serve Others...Repeat. Watson discussed seven core values in the upcoming book that has helped him during his life: Generosity, Empathy, Self-Sacrifice, Service, Commitment, Strength, and Values in action. "I just wanted to take a different angle because I felt like not everyone watches sports, not everyone knows Deshaun Watson," Watson told NBA star Carmelo Anthony in a recent Zoom interview. "So there's a lot of readers out there across the world if my book can be in the stores, in the airports and things like that, when people are traveling, people who don't even watch sports can check it out. What the book is about is leadership, serving, and it's about really just a testimony on my life, how I dealt with and how I was raised, and the advice I can give for other people who are dealing with adversity and can overcome that. It has a whole bunch of different other advice and tips throughout the book, but that was my goal." The foreword was written by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and the book will be released on Amazon.com on September 8.

Great to see Watson giving out some advice on some of the life lessons he has learned in his journey, and hopefully, it will inspire others to work towards overcoming their own obstacles in their lives.