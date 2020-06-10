DeAndre Hopkins tweets about Dabo Swinney: "Best coach I've ever been around"

On Tuesday, the former Clemson receiver urged people to join a petition to take down the name of John C. Calhoun from the honors college at Clemson.

Now, Hopkins wants to show his support for his former college football coach Dabo Swinney after some recent criticism from the national media.

"One thing I do know, Coach Swinney has never been a racist or had any ill will towards any player," Hopkins tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. "Best coach I've ever been around from a football perspective and personal perspective. He helped me become a man and grow from being a kid from Central South Carolina."