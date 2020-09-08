DeAndre Hopkins to become highest-paid non-QB ever

A member of 'WRU' is getting a historic payday.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension including $42.5 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

In total, 'Nuk' will be locked in with the Cardinals for the next five years at $94 million.

Hopkins was his own agent on this contract extension. Part of the contract reportedly has a no-trade clause and a no-franchise tag clause.

In 2019, Hopkins finished the season with 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

