DeAndre Hopkins to become highest-paid non-QB ever
|Tuesday, September 8, 2020 12:46 PM- -
A member of 'WRU' is getting a historic payday.
Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension including $42.5 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.
In total, 'Nuk' will be locked in with the Cardinals for the next five years at $94 million.
Hopkins was his own agent on this contract extension. Part of the contract reportedly has a no-trade clause and a no-franchise tag clause.
In 2019, Hopkins finished the season with 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.
More on DeAndre Hopkins’ agreed upon contract extension with the #AZCardinals: The last year is voidable, which could turn this contract into a 1-year deal worth $39.585M at some point. He got a $27.5M signing bonus, a large sum in a pandemic. https://t.co/kYJZ4qOygt— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020
BREAKING: Cardinals signing WR DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year extension worth $54.5M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/DGHgiBW4cy— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2020
Deshaun and D-Hop both got PAID this week ?? @brgridiron— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020
?? Watson: 4 year, $160M
?? Hopkins: 2 year, $54.5M pic.twitter.com/ejDOFYnJVr
I can see clearly now the rain is gone. pic.twitter.com/F6JRljSFcs— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) September 8, 2020