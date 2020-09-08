DeAndre Hopkins to become highest-paid non-QB ever
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, September 8, 2020 12:46 PM
Hopkins is being paid as being one of the best in the NFL (Kevin Jairaj - USA Today Sports)
Hopkins is being paid as being one of the best in the NFL (Kevin Jairaj - USA Today Sports)

A member of 'WRU' is getting a historic payday.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension including $42.5 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

In total, 'Nuk' will be locked in with the Cardinals for the next five years at $94 million.

Hopkins was his own agent on this contract extension. Part of the contract reportedly has a no-trade clause and a no-franchise tag clause.

In 2019, Hopkins finished the season with 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
DeAndre Hopkins to become highest-paid non-QB ever
DeAndre Hopkins to become highest-paid non-QB ever
Clemson depth chart released for Wake Forest opener
Clemson depth chart released for Wake Forest opener
Swinney on Bresee: 'Don't think we've ever had one like him as a freshman'
Swinney on Bresee: 'Don't think we've ever had one like him as a freshman'
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top DeAndre Hopkins News
Top Clemson News of the Week