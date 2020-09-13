|
DeAndre Hopkins makes splash, sets career-high in Cardinals debut
|Sunday, September 13, 2020 7:34 PM-
New offense, no problem for Nuk.
DeAndre Hopkins made his debut in the desert for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, which made him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL recently ($27.25 million per year).
Hopkins logged a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in a 24-20 Arizona win over San Francisco. The catch count is the second-most in a single game for the franchise.
The three-time All-Pro was traded by the Houston Texans over the offseason, which started their season 0-1 with a loss to Kansas City Thursday.
2020 Cardinals first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons logged three tackles in his debut.
This what y’all wanted to see??— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) September 13, 2020
First game as a Cardinal, sets new career-high with 14 catches.— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2020
What a debut for DeAndre Hopkins.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/D1FJmOUP31
Reminder... Bill O’Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins.— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) September 13, 2020
DeAndre Hopkins paying dividends already in Arizona.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 13, 2020
With 5 minutes left in his first game with the Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins has already set his career high in receptions in a game with 14.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 13, 2020
He is tied with Anquan Boldin for second most in a game in Cardinals history (Sonny Randle, 16) pic.twitter.com/mtnoNWIdPb
Bill O'Brien seeing DeAndre Hopkins set a career high in receptions pic.twitter.com/THbNWsgmrM— PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2020
Go off @DeAndreHopkins ?? https://t.co/jmb2U9qMIb— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020
A career day for #WRU alum @DeAndreHopkins ????— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 14, 2020
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/qvv2QQnXj5