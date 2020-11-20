DeAndre Hopkins is youngest player in NFL history to reach 700 receptions

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A big-time record has fallen.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now the youngest player in NFL history with 700 career receptions.

He broke the record of his teammate Larry Fitzgerald's 700 catches at the age of 29. Hopkins caught No. 700 during the second quarter of Thursday's 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He also became the fifth player to reach 700 receptions during his first eight seasons as a pro, joining Antonio Brown, Brandon Marshalls, Marvin Harrison, and Torry Holt.

For the season, Hopkins has 72 receptions for 912 yards (12.7 ypc) and four touchdowns.

If Hopkins can keep us his impressive rate of production for most of the next decade, he could be looking to join his next team -- the NFL Hall of Fame.