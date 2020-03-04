DeAndre Hopkins hopeful for a 'reunion' with Sammy Watkins

There is a chance that Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins will be released by the Kansas City Chiefs because of his hefty $21 million salary for 2020.

The team would reduce the team's salary cap by $14 million if they decide to part ways with Watkins.

In 2019, Watkins registered 52 catches for 673 yards (12.9 YPC) and three touchdowns. Overall in his NFL career, he has caught 284 passes for 4,244 yards and 31 touchdowns.

In case Watkins is released, he is already thinking about his next NFL 'adventure' on social media.

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins is already recruiting his former Tiger teammate and tweeted back a picture of them while at Clemson that simply says 'reunion.'

Deshaun Watson throwing passes to Watkins and Hopkins would undoubtedly be a dream come true for a ton of Clemson fans.