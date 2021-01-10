DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was fined $28,075 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the 18-7 loss against the Rams last week. In the third quarter, Hopkins was flagged for offensive pass interference (10-yards) on a negated 40-yard catch, and he was not happy about the call. Hopkins got into a heated exchange with an official and eventually gave him a bird, which led to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike foul. It was an emotional moment in a must-win game for the Cardinals in their season-ending loss. Hopkins was named to the Pro Bowl after registering 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns this season.

After an offensive pass interference on #AZCardinals DeAndre Hopkins, he gets flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct via this heated exchange with an official. pic.twitter.com/47yQ1Pd8BO — Mason Kern (@MasonKernMedia) January 3, 2021

Check out the great catch on the play that was called back:

DeAndre Hopkins got called for OPI on this play but this just truly shows he is the ultimate ball winner. He’s going to try and catch everything no matter what’s in his way. pic.twitter.com/UAUa2hlF5e — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 3, 2021