DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 10, Sun 09:43
Hopkins made an impressive catch but was called for PI (Robert Hanashiro - USA Today Sports)
Hopkins made an impressive catch but was called for PI (Robert Hanashiro - USA Today Sports)

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was fined $28,075 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the 18-7 loss against the Rams last week.

In the third quarter, Hopkins was flagged for offensive pass interference (10-yards) on a negated 40-yard catch, and he was not happy about the call.

Hopkins got into a heated exchange with an official and eventually gave him a bird, which led to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike foul.

It was an emotional moment in a must-win game for the Cardinals in their season-ending loss.

Hopkins was named to the Pro Bowl after registering 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Check out the great catch on the play that was called back:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
Cornell Powell says thank you to Clemson family
Cornell Powell says thank you to Clemson family
Report: Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans, would consider trade to Dolphins
Report: Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans, would consider trade to Dolphins
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 caretaker
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 Sorillo Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 DueWest
spacer I am deassociating him from Clemson in my mind
 onetiredtiger
spacer I will be honest, considering the antics he has
 clemsonfan2000c®
spacer Re: I will be honest, considering the antics he has
 TigerAidan
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 Carlsbad®
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 tigerpathmd®
spacer As far back as his sophomore year I said this kid isn’t Clemson family....
 RU4GOD2®
spacer Daniel High School is to blame for this.
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Since he doesn’t claim Clemson, perhaps we shouldn’t claim him either.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer How do they come up with some of these amounts for fines?
 76er®
spacer Re: How do they come up with some of these amounts for fines?
 74TIGER
spacer player's IQ x 2,000***
 TigerCook®
spacer dang that'll set him back
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 viztiz®
spacer Former Daniel HS Standout Deandre Hopkins
 Mike28712
spacer I guess he hurt his index finger in practice again
 mctiggrr
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 C608
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 baker5801®
spacer Re: TNET: DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for flipping off official
 Tobias27772
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week