DeAndre Hopkins explains reasoning for not saying Clemson in player intros

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins is supporting an online petition to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from Clemson's Honors College. Hopkins took to social media and explained that he doesn't say Clemson during NFL games because of Calhoun's name attached to the school. "As we watch everything happening in the world, I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community," Hopkins wrote on Instagram. "Clemson University still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it. I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from. Now is the time for change." Former Clemson standout quarterback Deshaun Watson was also in agreement with Hopkins.

"Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way," Watson tweeted Monday. "His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College."