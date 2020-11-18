|
DeAndre Hopkins earns NFC player of week honor
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:48 PM-
DeAndre Hopkins' catch heard 'round the world helped him clinch the NFC's offensive player of the week honor.
Hopkins' 43-yard Hail Mary grab capped a Cardinals' second-half comeback in a 32-30 win over Buffalo.
He finished with seven catches in 12 targets for 127 yards in the game.
THAT JUST HAPPENED?? #WRU— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 16, 2020
?? @DeAndreHopkins ??
??: #BUFvsAZ on CBSpic.twitter.com/j78vQnZAfz
C’mon... How?! #BUFvsAZ on CBSpic.twitter.com/fwD10gmqRh— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 16, 2020
NFC Players of the Week! (Week 10) pic.twitter.com/13jQDCVi3t— NFL (@NFL) November 18, 2020
