DeAndre Hopkins earns NFC player of week honor
by - Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:48 PM
DeAndre Hopkins is helping lead one of the top offenses in the NFL (Photo: Kyle Terada / USATODAY)
DeAndre Hopkins' catch heard 'round the world helped him clinch the NFC's offensive player of the week honor.

Hopkins' 43-yard Hail Mary grab capped a Cardinals' second-half comeback in a 32-30 win over Buffalo.

He finished with seven catches in 12 targets for 127 yards in the game.

