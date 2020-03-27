DeAndre Hopkins donates money to coronavirus relief fund

Despite just being traded to the Cardinals, he is already making a positive impact with his new community.

“To my new AZ family, I can’t wait until everything settles down so I can get out there and play in front of you all,” Hopkins said on social media. “Until then, I wanted to do my part for my new community and donate $150,00 to the Arizona coronavirus relief fund. Stay safe and rise up red sea.”

Great job by 'Nuk' to show leadership and give much-needed funds to those that need it during this time.