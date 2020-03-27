|
DeAndre Hopkins donates money to coronavirus relief fund
|Friday, March 27, 2020 9:26 PM- -
Former Clemson standout
DeAndre Hopkins will likely be a fan favorite in Arizona once the NFL season eventually starts up.
Despite just being traded to the Cardinals, he is already making a positive impact with his new community. “To my new AZ family, I can’t wait until everything settles down so I can get out there and play in front of you all,” Hopkins said on social media. “Until then, I wanted to do my part for my new community and donate $150,00 to the Arizona coronavirus relief fund. Stay safe and rise up red sea.” Great job by 'Nuk' to show leadership and give much-needed funds to those that need it during this time.
Stay safe and rise up #RedSea ?? pic.twitter.com/2rTEyCWexQ— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 27, 2020
