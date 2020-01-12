Dan Radakovich writes thank you note to Clemson fans

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson Athletic Diretor Dan Radakovich wrote a heartfelt thank you to Clemson fans on the eve of the National Championship Game against LSU. Radakovich wrote: DEAR CLEMSON FAMILY, Tomorrow night, on a field 600 miles from Memorial Stadium, our Clemson Tigers will play for the 4th time in the last 5 years for a CFP National Championship. Their hard work and commitment to excellence since the end of last season brought them back to the biggest stage. And so did your support. Thank you for showing up at Memorial Stadium week after week, cheering passionately for the Tigers. Thank you for traveling to places near and far to ensure that we had a loud and visible presence on the road. Thank you for providing your financial support to IPTAY so that we can create a world-class student-athlete experience. Thank you for believing in the tremendous young men in our football program and for your faith in what I feel is the best coaching and support staff in the country. So tomorrow night, when we take the field in New Orleans, know that you played a big part in getting us there and that your support is very much appreciated.

On behalf of Clemson Athletics, thank you.

GO Tigers!

Dan Radakovich