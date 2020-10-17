Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19
Florida head coach Dan Mullen announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week. Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms,” Mullen posted on social media. “I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed. I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff, and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe.”

The Florida-LSU contest that was scheduled for today has already been postponed tentatively for Dec. 12 because of a COVID-19 outbreak involving 21 of his players testing positive.

Earlier in the week, Mullen was advocating for a full stadium with 90,000 fans at the Swamp.

"The crowd was certainly a factor in the game,” Mullen said during his press conference about Texas A&M. “I know our governor passed that rule so certainly, hopefully the UF administration decides to let us pack the Swamp against LSU — 100% — because that crowd was certainly a factor in the game. I certainly hope our administration follows the governor. The governor has passed a rule that we’re allowed to pack the Swamp and have 90,000 in the Swamp to give us the home-field advantage Texas A&M had today."

