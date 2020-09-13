Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 13, 2020 6:22 PM
Swinney updates his team's health after the road victory

No. 1 Clemson had an impressive start to the season with their 37-13 road victory against Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Sunday night and said that the team came out pretty healthy besides two players.

"Really just two guys that we’re checking out and that’s Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis," he said. "They’re actually having MRIs today to kind of see where they are. Hopefully neither one is any kind of long term serious thing but won’t know until we get the info."

Davis was seen limping on the field after the win.

A few player updates from Swinney from Saturday night:

