Dabo Swinney updates Clemson injuries after Notre Dame
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 9, 2020 5:41 PM
Good news on the injury front with Bryan Bresee
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media Monday and shared some injury news about his No. 4 ranked Tigers.

"We gonna see where they are tonight and go from there," he said. "The worst one was probably (Frank) Ladson, who has had a couple of bad breaks (luck). He hurt his foot. He will probably be out a couple of weeks. That was probably the worst injury we had."

However, true freshman defensive lineman Bryant Bresee escaped serious injury.

"We got good news on Bresee," he said. "There was no ligament damage. He got hit on it (knee)."

Swinney added that the open week will work out with all the injuries.

"We lost a bunch of people. It was a crazy, crazy thing. A lot of guys were sore. A couple of guys had concussions. Hopefully, this week will nurse some of these guys to good help."

Swinney also said the plan is to get Tyler Davis (ankle) and Mike Jones (hamstring) back for FSU. He said that he is very hopeful that is the case, but in 2020 who knows.

In other news, Swinney said that Trevor Lawrence is a full-go for tonight's practice after being out for a while with COVID-19.

Top Clemson News of the Week