Dabo Swinney to ESPN at halftime: "They dominated us this half"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to ESPN's Tom Rinaldi at halftime of the All-State Sugar Bowl as the Tigers are down 35-14. "We got to play better in the secondary first of all," he said. "Lots of busted play and stopping the run game. We haven't been able to stop them. Give them credit. They got us on our heels. We got a long way to go. We got to go in here and figure out how to stop the run. We have to clean up the miscommunications on the backend." Swinney hopes the Tigers can play better with Nolan Turner back with his leadership in the second half. "Hopefully getting Nolan (Turner) back will help us a little bit and find our rhythm offensively," he said. "They got off to a good start. Give them credit. They dominated us this half."

Ohio State's 394 first-half yards is already the third most yardage total that Clemson has given up in a game this season.

