Dabo Swinney reacts to the shooting of Jacob Blake

by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:39 PM
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held a media session on Wednesday as he answered various questions from the media including his reaction to the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

A viral video captured by a witness showed a police office shooting Blake seven times in the back from close range while his three young children were in the car.

"We had a long conversation as a team about all that," he said. "There's really no words to describe it other than just incredibly disgusting, disappointing to see something like that take place. If there's a positive and it's hard to find a positive, but if there is one, it's hopefully the awareness that's been created since May and high alertness to make sure that people are held accountable and things are done right. It's just really you don't have any words for it."

In the last few hours, the NBA and MLB have had several teams protest the shooting by not playing on Wednesday.

